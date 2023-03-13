Attack on Kerala students in MP's tribal university stirs political controversy

Sources aware of the matter told IANS that these students were taking selfies atop a water tank on the campus, for which, the security staff objected.



Objecting to selfie at a prohibited area resulted in a scuffle between students and the security staff. The incident occurred on March 10. As the incident occurred at the campus of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University located in Amarkantak in Anuppur district, the opposition has targetted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government on atrocities against tribals.



As the elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled later this year, both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have taken on each other over tribal issues.