Attack on Khan Sir’s coaching centre sparks fear among students, police probe underway
Police conduct raids after stone-pelting and property damage at coaching institute in Kadamkuan
Anxiety spread among students in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area on Wednesday after a violent incident at educator Faisal Khan’s coaching institute, popularly known as Khan Sir’s Khan Global Coaching Institute, raised concerns about disruptions to exam preparations.
The late-night violence on Tuesday involved stone-pelting, vandalism and allegations of gunfire at the coaching centre located in the Kadamkuan area. The incident triggered tension across one of the city's busiest educational hubs, where thousands of students prepare for competitive examinations.
Police said they received information about the disturbance at around 10.10 pm and immediately deployed personnel to the scene. Preliminary investigations and CCTV footage suggest that around 15 to 20 individuals allegedly linked to another coaching institute may have been involved in the attack.
According to investigators, a dispute between students associated with Khan Global Coaching Institute and Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre escalated into a larger confrontation. Groups allegedly gathered near the institute and hurled stones, causing panic in the area.
Several local businesses reportedly shut their shops as the situation deteriorated, while passers-by rushed to safer locations. During the violence, a security guard employed at the coaching institute sustained a head injury and was admitted to hospital for treatment. The institute’s banner was also torn down.
Senior police officers, including Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma, visited the site along with multiple police teams to assess the situation and restore order.
Kadamkuan police station SHO Janmejay Kumar said written complaints had been received from both sides. Representatives of Khan Classes alleged that individuals from the rival coaching institute had opened fire during the clash, while Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre levelled similar allegations against persons linked to Khan Classes.
Police, however, said they were yet to establish whether any firing had taken place. Officials stated that CCTV footage reviewed so far had confirmed vandalism and physical assault but had not conclusively verified claims of gunfire. Investigators said all allegations would be examined through evidence collection and witness statements.
Speaking to reporters after the incident, Khan Sir alleged that anti-social elements associated with a nearby coaching institute had attacked his establishment. He claimed that the attackers vandalised the premises, assaulted a security guard and fired shots during the violence.
Khan further alleged that CCTV footage had been handed over to investigators and that the injured guard had identified some of the alleged attackers. He also called for enhanced security arrangements around educational institutions.
The educator suggested that the attack was linked to the growing popularity of his institute and its low-cost education model. He argued that quality coaching should remain accessible to students from economically weaker backgrounds and questioned why affordable education should attract hostility.
Meanwhile, students expressed concern that the incident could severely affect their studies.
Mayank Yadav, a student preparing for competitive examinations, said educational institutions should never become targets of violence.
"An attack on a coaching centre damages the image of Bihar and affects students directly. If the institute remains closed for several days, our preparations will suffer. We want strict action against those responsible," he said.
Another student, Ajay Kumar, said he heard a loud noise shortly after leaving the area on Tuesday night.
"I had returned to my room and was speaking to my father when I heard a sound that seemed like a gunshot. Later, I learnt through news reports that the coaching centre had been attacked. Such incidents should not happen," he said.
Police have launched raids to identify and apprehend those involved in the violence. Authorities said further legal action would be taken once the investigation establishes responsibility for the incident.
The probe remains ongoing, with police continuing to analyse CCTV footage and collect statements from witnesses and those connected to both coaching institutes.
With IANS inputs
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