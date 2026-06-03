Attack on Khan Sir’s coaching centre sparks fear among students, police probe underway

Anxiety spread among students in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area on Wednesday after a violent incident at educator Faisal Khan’s coaching institute, popularly known as Khan Sir’s Khan Global Coaching Institute, raised concerns about disruptions to exam preparations.

The late-night violence on Tuesday involved stone-pelting, vandalism and allegations of gunfire at the coaching centre located in the Kadamkuan area. The incident triggered tension across one of the city's busiest educational hubs, where thousands of students prepare for competitive examinations.

Police said they received information about the disturbance at around 10.10 pm and immediately deployed personnel to the scene. Preliminary investigations and CCTV footage suggest that around 15 to 20 individuals allegedly linked to another coaching institute may have been involved in the attack.

According to investigators, a dispute between students associated with Khan Global Coaching Institute and Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre escalated into a larger confrontation. Groups allegedly gathered near the institute and hurled stones, causing panic in the area.

Several local businesses reportedly shut their shops as the situation deteriorated, while passers-by rushed to safer locations. During the violence, a security guard employed at the coaching institute sustained a head injury and was admitted to hospital for treatment. The institute’s banner was also torn down.

Senior police officers, including Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya K. Sharma, visited the site along with multiple police teams to assess the situation and restore order.

Kadamkuan police station SHO Janmejay Kumar said written complaints had been received from both sides. Representatives of Khan Classes alleged that individuals from the rival coaching institute had opened fire during the clash, while Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre levelled similar allegations against persons linked to Khan Classes.

Police, however, said they were yet to establish whether any firing had taken place. Officials stated that CCTV footage reviewed so far had confirmed vandalism and physical assault but had not conclusively verified claims of gunfire. Investigators said all allegations would be examined through evidence collection and witness statements.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Khan Sir alleged that anti-social elements associated with a nearby coaching institute had attacked his establishment. He claimed that the attackers vandalised the premises, assaulted a security guard and fired shots during the violence.