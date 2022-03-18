Attack on Kiev is improbable: Ukraine military

The low moral and psychological condition of private soldiers and sergeants of the occupying forces, as well as the lack of experienced commanders of tactical units after the losses inflicted by Ukrainian defenders, rule out resuming offensive operations in the near future, a briefing said.



Russian have concentrated their main efforts on preparing for the attack on Severodonetsk and the encirclement of Mariupol (Luhansk and Donetsk directions).



They did not carry out offensive operations in Volyn and continued to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border by units of Belarusian Armed Forces, the military said.