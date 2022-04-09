Attack on Sharad Pawar's home: Shiv Sena calls it 'BJP conspiracy'

Meanwhile, Sadavarte and around 100-plus who were arrested late last night in connection with the attacks, shall be produced before a Mumbai Magistrate Court later today.



It maybe recalled that between 100-125 employees of the MSRTC - who are on the warpath since November 2021 - went on a rampage outside Pawar's home and later carried out a precision attack with stones and shoes, shaking the state and national polity.



The sudden attack has been blamed on 'intelligence failure' by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Raut and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis with demands for a probe into the role of the police and its allegedly delayed response though the media-teams had got advance tip-off and were present there in full strength.



The incident was taken note of at the highest levels, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has ordered a police report into Friday's assault.



Taking no chances, the Mumbai Police have beefed up security at the homes of key dignitaries including the CM, DyCM, Transport Minister Anil Parab, the homes of the Pawar clan in Mumbai and Baramati (Pune) and other leaders.