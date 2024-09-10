Attempt to derail goods train in Ajmer, cement blocks found on tracks

An attempt to derail a loaded goods train was made in Rajasthan's Ajmer district by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, railway officials said on Tuesday, 10 September.

The goods train did hit the blocks between Saradhna and Bangad stations on Sunday night, 8 September but nothing untoward occurred, they said.

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit these," a North Western Railway official said and added the incident happened on the corridor's Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

On Monday, 9 September an attempt to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was made in Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes. Earlier, a bid was made to derail the Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat express in Rajasthan's Pali district.