'Attempt to politicise Army a dangerous step', Congress slams Centre

Congress on Monday said the Centre was trying to use the Army for carrying out its publicity which was a very dangerous step and urged President Droupadi Murmu to direct the government to immediately stop this.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Indian Army is the army of the entire country and we are proud that our brave army never became a part of the internal politics of the country."

He said that after facing inflation, unemployment and failure on all fronts during the nine and a half years of government, the Modi government is now making a very poor attempt to get its political publicity from the Army.