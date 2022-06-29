Attorney General K.K. Venugopal to stay in post for 3 more months

Venugopal is an eminent Supreme Court lawyer, who has appeared in several cases involving interpretations of the Constitution and is regarded as an expert on constitutional law. He was an Additional Solicitor General of India between 1979 and 1980. In 2002, Venugopal was awarded Padma Bhushan and in 2015, the Padma Vibhushan.



Venugopal was designated senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 1972.