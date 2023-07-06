Aurangzeb Lane renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Lane

The Aurangzeb Lane in the Lutyens' Delhi has been renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. The rechristened lane connects the Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road in central Delhi.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) workers unveiled a signboard bearing the name of India's 11th president here on Thursday.

According to an official, the NDMC approved the renaming of the lane in a meeting of its members in June, this year.