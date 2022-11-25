Australia beach murder: Delhi court sends nurse to five-day judicial custody

Singh, who originally hails from Buttar Kalan in Punjab, used to work as a nurse in Innisfail, Queensland.



"On November 4, via Twitter, the Australian High Commission had declared a reward of one million Australian dollars on the arrest of Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who had committed the gruesome murder of an Australian woman on October 21, 2018 in Queensland and had been absconding ever since," said police.



According to a senior police official, Interpol had also issued Red Corner Notice (RCN), regarding the said accused and the CBI/Interpol, New Delhi had also issued a non-bailable warrant, under the Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on November 21, 2022.



"On November 25, at around 6 a.m., specific inputs were shared by CBI/Interpol and Australian counterparts following which in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was apprehended by the team of Special Cell from near GT Karnal Road," said the official.