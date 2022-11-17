Australia overturns Novak Djokovic visa ban ahead of Australian Open

The Australian government has overturned a ban on tennis star Novak Djokovic entering the country, clearing his way to compete in the Australian Open.

Andrew Giles, the Minister for Immigration, on Thursday confirmed that Djokovic has been granted a temporary visa to enter the country, Xinhua reports.

It comes about 10 months after the Serbian was detained in Melbourne on the eve of the Grand Slam for attempting to enter the country without being vaccinated against COVID-19.