Gaza: Australia's tough stance over citizen's death redraws attention to Indian colonel's killing

Australia’s demand for criminal charges over a 2024 Israeli airstrike in Gaza that killed an aid worker has drawn fresh attention to how India responded after Indian Army's Colonel Waibhav Kale was killed by Israeli troops while working for a United Nations mission.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that he conveyed Australia’s expectation of “full accountability, including any appropriate criminal charges” to visiting Israeli President Isaac Herzog during talks on Wednesday. The demand relates to an Israeli drone strike on 1 April 2024 that killed Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom and six others linked to World Central Kitchen - a non profit that works for food relief.

The victims included an American-Canadian dual citizen, a Palestinian, a Polish national and three British security staff. An Australian inquiry later found the strike resulted from procedural failures and errors by the Israeli military.

Contrast with India’s response after Colonel Kale’s death

Australia’s assertive push contrasts with India’s response after Colonel Waibhav Kale — a retired Indian Army officer serving as a UN security coordinator — was killed in Rafah in May 2024 when a UN-marked vehicle came under Israeli fire during hostilities.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep sorrow over Kale’s death and said Indian authorities were in touch with relevant agencies and the United Nations regarding the investigation and repatriation of his remains. However, New Delhi stopped short of publicly demanding criminal action or directly accusing Israel.

Instead, India largely backed a United Nations-led inquiry into the incident. Officials maintained a measured tone, reflecting India’s broader diplomatic balancing between humanitarian concerns in Gaza and its strategic ties with Israel.