Author-journalist Arun Gandhi, Gandhiji's grandson, passes away at 89
The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi said
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi passed away at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday after brief illness, family sources said.
He was 89 and is survived by his son, Tushar, daughter Archana, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He penned books like 'Kasturba, The Forgotten Woman', 'Grandfather Gandhi', with Bethany Hegedus and illustrated by Evan Turk, 'The Gift of Anger: And other lessons from my grandfather Mahatma Gandhi', etc.
The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist, who referred to himself as a 'Peace Farmer', will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi told PTI.
Born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934, Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an activist.
