Author-journalist Arun Gandhi, Gandhiji's grandson, passes away at 89

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi passed away at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday after brief illness, family sources said.

He was 89 and is survived by his son, Tushar, daughter Archana, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



He penned books like 'Kasturba, The Forgotten Woman', 'Grandfather Gandhi', with Bethany Hegedus and illustrated by Evan Turk, 'The Gift of Anger: And other lessons from my grandfather Mahatma Gandhi', etc.