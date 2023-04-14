Authorities bar last Friday prayers of Ramzan: Jamia Masjid, Srinagar

"We are constantly treated to claims of normalcy in J&K and yet the administration betrays its own claims when it resorts to locking up one of our holiest mosques thus denying people the chance to offer prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan," Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, wrote on Twitter.



Meanwhile, the Hurriyat Conference said the closure of the mosque belied the government's claim of normalcy in J–K.



'The prolonged house arrest of chairman and mirwaiz of Kashmir Mohammad Umar Farooq since August 2019, even in the holy month of Ramzan, despite appeals from all quarters for his release, barring him from his religious obligations as the mirwaiz, is greatly regrettable. It defies the authorities claim that 'all is well now' in Naya Kashmir,' the Hurriyat said in a statement.



The separatist amalgam said the repeated closure of the historic and central Jamia Masjid in Srinagar by the authorities also belies these claims.