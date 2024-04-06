Authorities shut gates of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid ahead of Shab-e-Qadr

A day after Jumatul-Vida prayers were disallowed in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, the authorities on Saturday closed the gates of the historic mosque ahead of the Shab-e-Qadr, which will be observed later tonight.

Police asked people to vacate mosque premises after the gates were closed.

"Authorities closed the gates of Jamia Masjid while the police asked people to vacate the mosque premises. The Auqaf was informed that the observance of taraweeh or Shab Khani on the auspicious occasion of Shab-E-Qadr will not be permitted at the Jama Masjid," Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar said in a statement.