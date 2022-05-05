Auto industry not out of woods, RBI's move to make loans costlier: FADA

"The month of April (2022) saw similar Auto Retail figures as March'22. While YoY comparison with April'21 shows all categories in green with high growth rate, it is important to note that both April'21 and April'20 were affected by nation-wide lockdown due to phase 1 and 2 of the Covid wave which witnessed no to negligible business. Hence a better comparison will be with Aprila�19 which was a normal pre-covid month," Gulati said.



He said the RBI's out of turn announcement of increasing repo-rate by 45 bps has taken everyone off-guard.



"The move will curb excess liquidity in the system and will make auto loans expensive," he added.



While the passenger vehicle segment may be able to absorb this shock due to long waiting periods, the two wheeler segment is already reeling due to an underperforming rural market, vehicle price hikes and high fuel costs.



High interest rates for vehicle loan due to RBI's move will be an additional blow for this segment. Certainly, this move will slow the speed of auto retail and dampen the sentiments further, Gulati said.