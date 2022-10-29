Auto-rickshaw, taxi fares hiked in Delhi

"Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has always been committed to be empathetic to the people driving autos and taxis in Delhi. We have seen that the fuel prices in India have gone up in the recent months which has impacted the profits of the drivers," Gehlot said.



Noting that the revised fares will help them support their families, he added that they will also provide convenience to the passengers with increased availability of autorickshaws and taxis in the city.



Rajendra Soni, convener, National Autorickshaw Taxi Transport Federation said, "This is a political decision timed ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls. In April, we held a strike demanding CNG subsidy which would ease the burden on autorickshaw drivers and not put pressure on people. But this is the opposite. The government has announced this without the L-G's approval. This move will only help cab aggregators like Ola and Uber."