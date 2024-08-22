Auto, taxi drivers begin two-day strike in Delhi-NCR

Commuters in Delhi-NCR faced a tough time as taxi and autorickshaw drivers began their two-day strike on Thursday, 22 August demanding better compensation from cab aggregator services.

Taxi and auto unions said inadequate compensation coupled with aggregators launching bike taxi services has hit their livelihood.

Eighty per cent of autorickshaws and taxis are off the road in the national capital, Delhi Auto Taxi Transport Congress Union (DATTCU) president Kishan Verma claimed and announced that a protest will be held at the Jantar Mantar.

Anil Pradhan, a cab driver, demanded a ban on bike taxis that offer services using non-commercial number plates. "The government should step in and ban the commercial plying of vehicles with non-commercial number plates. It is becoming difficult to make ends meet," he said.