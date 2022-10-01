Avalanche again hits hills near Kedarnath temple

Avalanche continued to strike Kedarnath region as the devotees witnessed a snow storm on the hills of Kedarnath around 6 a.m. on Saturday. Seeing the snow storm, the devotees who reached Kedarnath got panicked.

"A powder snow avalanche was reported early morning around 6am on Saturday around six to seven kilometre away from Kedarnath Shrine in the Chorabari glacial lake region and no damage or rise in water level in the Saraswati River has been reported so far,” Yogendra Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Badrinath Kedarnath temple committee(BKTC) was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.



As per the information, there is no news of any damage so far. The administration team is going to inspect the site after reaching there.