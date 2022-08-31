Average 82 murders a day, 11 kidnappings, abduction every hour in India in 2021: Govt data

Of those kidnapped or abducted, 17,605 were male, 86,543 female and one transgender. Of all the victims, 69,014 (10,956 male and 58,058 female) were children and 35,135 (6,649 male, 28,485 female and one transgender) were adult, the report stated.



Also, during 2021, a total of 99,680 kidnapped or abducted people (17,477 male, 82,202 female and one transgender) were recovered, out of which 98,860 people were "recovered alive" and 820 people found dead, it added.



Among the top five states reporting kidnapping and abduction were Uttar Pradesh (14,554 cases, 14,714 people), Bihar (10,198 cases, 2,826 people), Maharashtra (10,502 cases, 10,680 people), Madhya Pradesh (2,034 cases, 2075 people) and West Bengal (1,884 cases, 1,919 people), it showed.



According to the NCRB, Delhi reported 5,527 cases involving 5,888 victims of kidnapping and abduction, at a rate of 26.7 the highest among states and Union Territories in India.