Ayodhya administration asks traders to vacate shops for road widening work

The Ayodhya administration made announcements on Hanuman Garhi Road through public address system, issuing the ultimatum to shopkeepers to vacate shops.



The traders have accused the state government and the Ayodhya administration of backtracking on their promises to rehabilitate them first before demolishing their shops.



Moreover, the month-long annual Sawan Mela begins on July 16 and traders want the decision to be postponed till the fair is over. The fair is being held after two years.



Nand Kumar Gupta, trader leader, said on Wednesday, "The district administration had assured the traders to allot land behind the existing shops or in the same area before demolishing their shops. This assurance was given in every meeting by the district administration."