Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

Hussain said the upcoming hospital will serve humanity in the true spirit of Islam as taught by the Prophet 1,400 years ago.



"The hospital won't be the usual concrete structure, but will be in sync with the architecture of the mosque, replete with calligraphy and Islamic symbols, " he said.



While the hospital will treat the sick and infirm, the community kitchen will feed the hungry, blurring barriers of religion, caste and creed. The green belt at the site will create awareness on climate change and the research institute will study the contribution of Muslims in the freedom struggle and the legacy of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood which helped India attain independence," the IICF secretary added.



Meanwhile, the construction of Ram temple in the city is in full swing.



Officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust which is undertaking the temple construction, have claimed that the temple will open for devotees in January, 2024.



The country will face its next general elections in the same year.