Ayodhya Development Authority list of illegal colonisers includes BJP leaders

Ayodhya has been flooded with illegal plotting and illegal colonies after the Supreme Court's decision in favour of Ram temple.



The stir over illegal plotting and colonies intensified when BJP MP Lallu Singh wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, asking for an SIT probe into this game of land sale.



Sources say that a list has also been sent by the Revenue Department in this regard.



ADA vice-chairman Vishal Singh said that investigations were underway and strict action would be taken against offenders.