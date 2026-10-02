Ram temple trust orders 100% staff verification amid security overhaul

Ram temple trust orders 100 per cent verification of all staff, including police checks, character certificates and family details

The move follows a theft of offerings in June, in which eight people were arrested and a 70,000-page chargesheet was filed

The trust is also restructuring temple administration and strengthening staff monitoring and devotee facilities

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to conduct 100 per cent verification of all staff working at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as part of stepped-up security and administrative measures, sources said on Thursday.

Under the new verification process, all employees will be required to provide comprehensive details, including information about their family members and relatives. Police verification and character certificates issued by the police will also be mandatory for the staff.

The move comes amid heightened security and administrative scrutiny following a theft of offerings at the temple that came to light in June this year. Eight people were arrested in connection with the case and are currently lodged in jail. A 70,000-page chargesheet was filed in the case last week.