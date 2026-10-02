Ram temple trust orders 100% staff verification amid security overhaul
The trust is restructuring temple administration and strengthening staff monitoring and devotee facilities
Ram temple trust orders 100 per cent verification of all staff, including police checks, character certificates and family details
The move follows a theft of offerings in June, in which eight people were arrested and a 70,000-page chargesheet was filed
The trust is also restructuring temple administration and strengthening staff monitoring and devotee facilities
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to conduct 100 per cent verification of all staff working at the Ram temple in Ayodhya as part of stepped-up security and administrative measures, sources said on Thursday.
Under the new verification process, all employees will be required to provide comprehensive details, including information about their family members and relatives. Police verification and character certificates issued by the police will also be mandatory for the staff.
The move comes amid heightened security and administrative scrutiny following a theft of offerings at the temple that came to light in June this year. Eight people were arrested in connection with the case and are currently lodged in jail. A 70,000-page chargesheet was filed in the case last week.
The staff verification exercise is being carried out under the leadership of the temple's newly appointed chief executive officer, retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra, who assumed charge last month.
The Trust has also undertaken a major restructuring of the temple administration. Former general secretary Champat Rai and Trust members Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao have been relieved of their responsibilities as part of the changes.
Trust member Dinendra Das on Thursday said the decisions taken by the Trust would be accepted by everyone associated with the temple.
“Whatever decision the Trust takes will be accepted by everyone. The worship rituals are proceeding smoothly, donations are being received properly and a large number of devotees are visiting the temple for darshan and aarti,” Das told PTI Videos.
The Trust has also intensified monitoring of temple staff and is focusing on improving facilities for devotees as part of a broader overhaul of the temple's security and administrative systems.
The measures are aimed at strengthening oversight of personnel, tightening security arrangements and ensuring the smooth functioning of temple activities amid the continued flow of devotees to the Ram temple.
With PTI inputs