Ayushman Bharat scam: 7.5 lakh beneficiaries linked to single number, flags CAG

In a severe indictment of the Modi government, the Comptroller-Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed that nearly 7.5 lakh beneficiaries registered under the Ayushman Bharat — Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) were linked with a single mobile number — 9999999999.

Analysing the data, stored in the Beneficiary Identification System (BIS) of the scheme, the CAG report, released on August 8, highlighted irregularities in the identification of the beneficiaries.

Even dead people have received treatment under the scheme, the report has flagged.

“Data analysis of the BIS database revealed that there were large numbers of beneficiaries registered against the same or invalid mobile number. Overall, 1119 to 7,49,820 beneficiaries were linked with a single mobile number in the BIS database…,” the report stated.