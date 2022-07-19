Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Hoisting of Tricolour compulsory in Karnataka madrasas

The government issued the order and the Commissioner of Public Instruction Department will chalk out ways to implement the order in letter and spirit, said sources in the Education department on Tuesday.



The Block Education Officers (BEO) will monitor hoisting of the flags at the grassroots level in the state. Separate orders will be released soon by fixing responsibilities by the department, said the sources.



The state government has stated that in the backdrop of celebration of Azadi Ka Amit Mahotsav, schools, colleges and madrasas should hoist the Tricolour in the premises and on the buildings.