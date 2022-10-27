Azam Khan gets 3-year jail term in hate speech case, granted bail

The MP/MLA court in Rampur on Thursday awarded Samajwadi Party MLA Mohd Azam Khan three-year jail term in connection with a 2019 hate speech case against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, besides slapping a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.



The court, meanwhile, granted him bail in the case.



Azam Khan has been convicted under Sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups) and 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 125 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.