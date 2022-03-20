BA.2 version of Omicron identified in 18.4% samples in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu public health department has in a statement said that BA.2 Sub variant of Omicron was identified in 18.4 per cent of the samples sequenced in the state from January to March 2022.



It is to be noted that the BA.2 sub-variant is driving the Covid-19 cases in the UK. The genomic analysis on the samples also found that the sub-variant BA.1.1 was identified in 43 per cent of the samples while the BA.1 sub-variant was found in 37.3 per cent of the samples.