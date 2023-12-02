Baba Ramdev, the real estate mogul

India knows Baba Ramdev as a yoga guru who made his wealth through business ventures that straddle both material and spiritual worlds. But in the forested village of Mangar in the Aravalli Range bordering Delhi, Ramdev is better known as a real estate mogul.

The Reporters’ Collective investigation found that a number of shell and shadowy companies linked to the Patanjali group— largely controlled and managed by Ramdev’s younger brother and close business associates—have been buying and selling land in Mangar, Haryana, for the last decade.

Corporate groups and wealthy individuals are known to deploy shell companies—firms that exist only on paper—to hide the real beneficiaries of transactions, conceal their actual wealth from citizens and governments and avoid paying taxes. Such companies can be used to move illegally earned money and give them a veneer of legitimacy through banking channels.

The Indian government stated in Parliament in February 2023 that, over the last three years, it eliminated more than 1.2 lakh such shell companies that did not file their financial statements with the government. It turns out, though, that companies affiliated with the Patanjali group escaped the government’s radar. Our investigation found that some of these companies do not actually make or sell any of the goods they officially claim to.

Baba Ramdev’s brother Ram Bharat and closest business associate Acharya Balkrishna, who is the co-founder and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved, set up a company called Corrupack in 2009. Corrupack, they claimed, would manufacture packaging material. It was registered in Haridwar, Ramdev’s home ground. Going by the latest corporate filings, Balkrishna owns 92 per cent and Bharat the rest.

In the past 12 years of its existence, Corrupack has not done a single rupee’s worth of its stated business. Instead, it has been buying and selling land in Mangar with the money funnelled into the firm. Legally, it can lease or buy land to support its main business activity of manufacturing and trading in packaging material. It cannot run a real estate business.