Baba Ramdev’s shell companies and flourishing real estate business

Baba Ramdev’s crusade against ‘black money’ before 2014 and his support to the BJP and Narendra Modi is well documented. Even before 2014, the Yoga Guru had been the recipient of vast tracts of land, some allotted on lease by state governments to set up industry and some bought by companies and Trusts floated by Ramdev, described by a wag as the ‘Baba of Business’. His business empire now extends from Ayurvedic medicines to Fast Moving Consumer Goods and cosmetics. He also owns several TV channels including Aastha channel and Sanskar TV.

Now, a two-part investigation done by Shreegireesh Jalihal and Tapasya for the Reporters’ Collective (links below) shows that in Haryana, Baba Ramdev is a major player in sale and purchase of land. Why does he need, however, a maze of shell companies to invest in land?