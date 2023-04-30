Babasaheb Ambedkar: A Thinker in Politics

On the night of 13 October 1935, addressing thousands of his supporters in Yeola, a small town near Nashik, in what was then known as the Bombay province, Babasaheb Ambedkar declared that he was going to renounce the Hindu religion.

There was no horde of pressmen jotting down what he said. In the Marathi-speaking regions of the province, most media publications were political weeklies, and none had large teams of reporters. Moreover, most of them had no compelling reason to send reporters after Ambedkar to a small town over two hundred kilometres from Mumbai or Pune, the nearest media centres.

Ambedkar had by then become a national figure, but he did not belong to any of the major political camps—of Gandhians, Congressmen (who were not all Gandhians), the Hindu Mahasabha, the Muslim League, Communists, Congress Socialists, or assorted Moderates. Outside the category of Depressed Classes (DCs)—not yet officially called Scheduled Castes—he was not a popular person.

English-language Indian newspapers of the day had labelled him a ‘careerist’ who allowed himself to be ‘exploited by the enemies of Indian freedom’, a ‘nominee’ of the British government with ‘egregious pretension’ and a person who ‘blows his own trumpet’ without mass support.