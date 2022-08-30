Babri Masjid demolition: SC closes contempt proceedings

He said nearly 30 years have gone by and the petitioner had filed several applications for listing of the matter.



"I appreciate your concern. But, now nothing survives in this matter," Justice Kaul observed, adding, "You cannot keep whipping a dead horse."



The bench said it was unfortunate that the matter was not taken up.



"We are making an endeavour to take up old matters. Some may survive, and some may not survive . Now, you have a full verdict delivered by a larger bench," it said.