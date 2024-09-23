Badlapur sexual assault accused fires at police, dies in retaliatory firing

The man accused of sexually assaulting two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra died in retaliatory firing by police after he snatched a cop’s gun and opened fire, an official said on Monday, 23 September.

Akshay Shinde, who worked as a sweeper in the school, snatched the revolver of one of the policemen taking him from Taloja jail to Badlapur on Monday, the official said.

He was rushed to a hospital in Kalwa where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said. An assistant police inspector, injured in the firing by Shinde, is undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

When the vehicle reached near Mumbra bypass, Shinde snatched the revolver of one of the officers in the vehicle and fired two to three rounds, injuring the officer. In response, another officer opened fire on Shinde, injuring him.

Massive protests erupted on streets and at local railway station last month after two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by Shinde at the toilet of the school in Thane district.