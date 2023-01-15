Badrinath head priest urges authorities to halt works affecting Joshimath, Himalayan region

Expressing concern over land subsidence at Joshimath in Uttarakhand, the Rawal or head priest of the famed Badrinath shrine, Easwaraprasad Namboothiri, has urged the authorities to stop the projects that harm nature and the people of the hilltop town.



An apparent sinking of land is being blamed for cracks developing in hundreds of houses and buildings in Joshimath, a town of 17,000 people situated at an altitude of 1,830 metres that serves as a crucial gateway to important Hindu and Sikh shrines and also draws trekkers in parts of the Himalayas.



Concerns over land subsidence in Joshimath mounted on Friday as satellite images released by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) showed that the Himalayan town sank 5.4 cm in 12 days.



As the images of shrinking land created an uproar, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Uttarakhand government have directed the space agency and several state-run institutions not to interact with media or share information on social media on the Joshimath situation without prior approval.