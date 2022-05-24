Bagga arrest case: Delhi HC notice on Punjab Police's plea

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Delhi Police on a plea moved by the Punjab Police seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against it under sections of kidnapping in relation to the arrest of BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his West Delhi residence.



Though the bench of Justice Anu Malhotra issued a notice in the kidnapping matter, it did not issue any notice in another petition filed by the Punjab government seeking quashing of a Delhi Court order for finding Bagga which led to his release from the Punjab Police's custody.



The matter will be heard in detail further on May 26.