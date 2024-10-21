HC halts Bahraich demolitions, grants 15 days for replies

In a major relief to those who have been served notices for demolition of illegal structures raised on the Kundasar-Mahasi-Nanpara-Maharajganj road in Bahraich, the Allahabad High Court on Sunday extended the time to file their replies by 15 days.

The Lucknow bench of the court said the persons concerned may file their responses to the notices within 15 days and directed the state authorities to consider the replies and pass a reasoned order on those.

The bench has fixed 23 October as the next date of hearing in the matter.

A bench of Justices A R Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) plea filed by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights.

On the petitioner's plea, the special bench was constituted on Sunday, 20 October, and it passed the interim order, halting the state authorities' preparation to demolish the illegal structures as soon as possible.

According to TNIE, three people who were allegedly involved in violence filed for urgent relief and claiming that the properties for which notices have been issued are 10-70 years old.

The plea has contended that the Uttar Pradesh government issued the demolition notices illegally and its action to initiate the demolition drive violates the Supreme Court's recent directives, banning bulldozer action except in certain cases. The Supreme Court directed that the house of an accused person cannot be demolished simply because he stands accused of a crime.

On behalf of the state government, Chief Standing Counsel (CSC) Shailendra Kumar Singh argued that the PIL was not maintainable.