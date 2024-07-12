Bail orders should be stayed only in rare and exceptional cases says SC

Courts should refrain from staying bail orders in a mechanical manner and without giving any reason, the Supreme Court said Friday, 12 July, underlining that the relief should be denied to an accused only in rare and exceptional cases.

A bench of justice Abhay S Oka and justice Augustine George Masih said courts cannot curtail the liberty of an accused in a casual manner.

"The courts should stay bail order only in rare and exceptional cases like somebody is involved in terrorist cases, where order is perverse or provisions of law have been bypassed. You cannot restrict liberty like this. This will be disastrous. If we grant stay like this, this will be disaster. Where will Article 21 go," the bench observed.