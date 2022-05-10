Bajaj Finance raises interest rate on FDs with immediate effect

Bajaj Finance, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has increased interest rates on their fixed deposit (FD) programme by up to 10 basis points, for tenors between 36 to 60 months.



The revised rates on Bajaj Finance's FDs, of up to Rs 5 crore, are effective from Wednesday and will be applicable to fresh deposits and renewals of maturing deposits, a statement said.