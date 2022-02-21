Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Karnataka, funeral procession turns violent

According to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani, "already section 144 has been imposed (for two days). Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) himself is monitoring the maintenance of law and order...we are doing all that we can and bring the situation under control at the earliest."



ADGP Murugan said efforts were on to bring the situation under control. Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner were visiting various places and using force wherever required, and the administration is taking all the necessary measures to ensure peace and order is not disturbed.



He said a case has been registered and the investigating team has already arrested two accused in connection with yesterday's murder and have gathered complete information about who were all involved in it. Efforts were on to nab the others, he added.



Regarding damage to property, separate cases will be booked and who ever was involved, whether it is a Hindu or a Muslim, merciless action will be taken against them, he said.



"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Don't put fire to your own city."



The SP has formed four teams under DSP (Deputy superintendent of police) level officers, and the additional SP himself is supervising the investigation, he added.



Earlier, hundreds of people and Hindu workers took part in the funeral procession that was joined by Eshwarappa, who also the local MLA and Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra.



The administration had declared holiday for schools and colleges in the city today, while shops and commercial establishments remained shut in parts of the city.



Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, appealing for peace said that the government will get the murder investigated and punish the guilty at the earliest.



Jnanendra, who met the family earlier in the day said he has not got any information about involvement of any organisation behind the murder so far, but that a four-five member group was involved.



"Police have information on who was involved in the murder and were behind them and very soon they will be arrested. According to information, four to five people were involved," he said.



In response to a question, Jnanendra said, Harsha was a Hindu karyakarta and there is information that there were a couple of cases against him, and earlier too he had been attacked. "They are all being looked into."



Congress leader Shivakumar said there is information that the murder might have been due to personal issue.