Balasore train accident: CBI chargesheet against three rail officials

In its charge sheet filed before special judicial magistrate in Bhubaneswar, the CBI mentioned that based on evidence adduced during the investigation, commission of offence under Indian Penal Code Section 304 part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 34 read with 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence with common intention) and Section 153 of the Railways Act (endangering safety of railways passenger by willful act of omission) were made out against the accused, the agency's spokesperson said in a statement here.

The CBI alleged that the accused had direct responsibility of efficient upkeep of signal and telecommunication assets of Bahanaga Bazar railway station, where the tragedy took place.

It also alleged that the repair work at the level crossing gate number 94 near Bahanaga Bazar station was done under direct supervision of Mahanta using the circuit diagram of LC gate no. 79.