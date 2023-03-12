Balochistan CM offers olive branch to insurgents

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo of Pakistan's Balochistan province has once again urged angry Baloch insurgents to come down from the mountains and resolve all issues with the government through dialogue, local media reported.



He said if those who were up on the mountains considered themselves well-wishers of the people of Balochistan, they should be willing to initiate negotiations to solve problems the province had been facing for decades, Dawn reported.



"Dialogue is the only way to find solutions to all issues. Come to the negotiation table as it is the right way for finding a suitable way," he said while talking to reporters during his visit to the port city of Gwadar.