Ban on levy of service charge in food bills without any legal basis: NRAI

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday said the government cannot make changes in levy of service charge in food bills by making guidelines and CCPA's decision to bar hotels and restaurants from such practice has created unnecessary confusion amongst consumers and disrupted smooth operations of restaurants.

It alleged that there is an attempt to start a campaign against this restaurant industry practice without any legal basis through "repeated guidelines", while asserting that service charge is part of the total price of a product and neither the government nor any authority can interfere with the decision of the business owner in this regard.

In a statement, NRAI argued that service charge is a part of the owner's discretion or decision regarding the total price payable by a customer with regards to sale or service of a product.

"It constitutes one of the components of the total price of the product. Neither the government nor any authority can interfere with the decision of the business owner in this regard. It is a universally accepted trade practice," it asserted.