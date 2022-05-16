Ban on wheat exports 'anti-farmer' move, say Punjab farmers' unions

The state's food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday said that the restriction on wheat exports was likely to result in a dip in prices of the food grain in the domestic market.



"As a result, some farmers who had stored the wheat produce in anticipation of fetching higher prices later, might have a rethink now and opt to sell the wheat. Therefore, it was important that the facility of government purchase at MSP continues to be available to them in order to avoid distress sale," Kataruchak had said.



Wheat production in Punjab is expected to drop by around 30 lakh metric tonnes (MT) to 147 MT as against the projection of 177 lakh MT on account of adverse impact on crop yield due to sudden high temperature in the month of March.



Wheat procurement from Punjab is also expected to miss the target of 132 lakh MT due to lower yield.



Out of a total arrival of 102.27 lakh MT in grain markets so far, the government procurement agencies have bought 96.17 lakh MT while private traders purchased 6.10 lakh MT, according to official data.



Punjab Roller Flour Millers Association president Naresh Ghai, however, hailed the Centre's move, saying that the ban on exports would help in stabilising wheat prices.



He said wheat prices in Madhya Pradesh and other state mandis have risen to Rs 2,200 per quintal.



The Centre has earlier relaxed procurement norms to allow up to 18 per cent shrivelled wheat grains in Punjab and Haryana.