Bandhavgarh elephant deaths: MP govt forms five-member probe panel

The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a five-member panel to probe the unexplained death of seven elephants in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), a forest official said on Wednesday. Three more tuskers are in serious condition, he said.

Following the directives of state forest minister Ramniwas Rawat, the authorities have formed the committee to investigate the death of the elephants, the official said.

The reserve’s deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma said prima facie, the elephants seemed to have died after consuming kodo millet (also known cow grass and rice grass), but the exact cause will be known after autopsies.

Four wild elephants were found dead in the tiger reserve on Tuesday while four others, part of the same herd of 13 tuskers, were found ill during routine patrolling, officials earlier said.

Verma on Wednesday said seven elephants have died so far in BTR. They were part of the herd of 13 pachyderms, he said. The condition of three other jumbos is serious and they are being treated, while BTR teams are monitoring the movement of remaining elephants that were part of the herd, he said.