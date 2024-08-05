Bangladesh crisis: Rahul meets Jaishankar, Tharoor says India can't be 'indifferent'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met Union external affairs minister S. Jaishankar at Parliament House on Monday and discussed the development in Bangladesh, Congress sources said.

In a dramatic development, Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh prime minister and an interim government took over, army chief general Waqar-uz-Zaman announced in Dhaka on Monday, amid massive anti-government protests that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days.

Hasina landed at Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad on her way to London, diplomatic sources said, though it is still unclear whether the UK has granted her the political asylum she has sought. "Gandhi met Jaishankar on the sidelines in the Lok Sabha and discussed the recent developments in Bangladesh," a Congress source said.

Expressing concern over the situation in Bangladesh, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said India cannot afford to be indifferent to the developments and asserted that peace and progress in the neighbouring country is "in our interest".

Reacting to developments in Bangladesh, Tharoor said, "It is very worrying, as you know some 300 lives have been lost since 1 July when the problem started...that has already been a matter of grave concern to all of us."

"Bangladesh is our neighbouring country and the people there are our own brothers and sisters or cousins at the very least and what happens there, affects our neighbourhood in a very intimate way. Bangladesh is a country surrounded by India from three sides...so that is an extremely important concern," the former minister of state for external affairs told PTI.