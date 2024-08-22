Bangladesh floods not due to release of water from Tripura dam, says MEA

India on Thursday, 22 August, described as factually incorrect reports in Bangladesh that the current flood situation in certain parts of the country has been caused by the opening of a dam on the Gumti river in Tripura.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said floods in the common rivers between the two countries are a "shared" problem inflicting sufferings to people on both sides, and requires close mutual cooperation towards resolving it.

"We have seen concerns being expressed in Bangladesh that the current situation of flood in districts on the eastern borders of Bangladesh has been caused by the opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti river in Tripura. This is factually not correct," the ministry said.

"We would like to point out that the catchment areas of the Gumti river that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed heaviest rains of this year over the last few days," it added.

The MEA said the flood in Bangladesh has been caused primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam.