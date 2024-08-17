Bangladesh: Interim govt committed to hold free and fair elections, says Yunus

The caretaker government in Bangladesh is committed to ensuring a transition to inclusive and pluralistic democracy and creating an environment in which "free, fair and participatory elections" can be held, its head Mohammad Yunus assured the international community on Saturday, 17 August.

Yunus, the chief advisor of the interim government, said while addressing the third Voice of Global South Summit which was hosted by India in a virtual format.

"You all are aware that Bangladesh witnessed a ‘Second Revolution’ on 5th August 2024, through a mass uprising spearheaded by our valiant students and joined by the masses," the 84-year-old Nobel laureate said, referring to the political turmoil in his country and the resignation of prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August.

Noting that the current interim government led by him was sworn in on 8 August, Yunus said, "Our government is committed to ensuring a transition to inclusive and pluralistic democracy and creating an environment in which free, fair and participatory elections can be held."