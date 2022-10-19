Bangladeshi woman gives birth in Assam jail

A Bangladeshi woman, imprisoned for the last four months on charges of illegally entering India, has given birth in a jail here, officials said on Wednesday.



Chandni Sheikh is a resident of Dhaka in Bangladesh.



According to the officials, two years ago, she, along with her husband had entered India through the Tripura border without any valid documents. Later, the couple went to Mumbai in search of work. But as Chandni conceived there, her husband sent her with a relative to return to Bangladesh by illegal means a few months back.