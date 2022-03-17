Bank manager, security guard held in Odisha for Rs 52 lakh fraud

Pradhan, who heads the Hatiota branch, transferred the loan money to the accounts of the security guard, according to a complaint by UGB regional manager Ajay Nayak.



The security guard did not make any objection to the transfer as the 29-year-old manager apparently persuaded him that it was his personal money, Kabisuryanagar police station inspector Prabhat Sahoo said.



Pradhan had joined as the branch manager last June. The duo has been arrested and the regional office is ascertaining the extent of the fraud, the officer said.