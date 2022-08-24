Massive asset-liability mismatch in banking sector which can explode anytime: Economist Pronab Sen

India's banking sector is faced with the predicament of a "massive asset-liability mismatch" that could explode anytime, adding that there is a need to reassess laws governing the industry, renowned economist Pronab Sen has said.

Sen said "that explosion" has not yet happened as most of the banks are in the public sector.



Explaining the situation, he said the Indian banks had adopted the British model, and the laws don't allow lenders to borrow from the capital market, which essentially makes deposits the only source of funds.



"Today, the average tenure of bank lending is about nine years, and deposits' tenure is close to two-and-a-half years. So, you have nine years on the asset side, and 2.5 years on the liability side... which means there is a massive asset-liability mismatch which can explode anytime," the former chairman of the statistical commission said while delivering a lecture at the 7th anniversary celebrations of Bandhan Bank on Monday night.



"It hasn't happened because the largest chunk of our banks are in the public sector... But, now banks have to assess not only the risk of the borrower, but also the length of time of lending... There is an enormous risk for the banking sector," he said.