Banking services partially impacted on second day of strike

Besides AIBEA, the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) are also part of the two-day strike call given by the joint forum of central trade unions and various sectoral independent trade unions to protest against government's alleged anti-people economic policies and anti-worker labour policies.



All Indian Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others, are demanding the scrapping of the proposed changes in labour laws and privatisation in any form.



Increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and regularisation of contract workers are also part of their demands.



Most of the banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), had informed their customers about the proposed strike and its likely impact on the services in advance.